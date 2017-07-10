Accor adds three hotels in Myanmar.

The partnership - with LP Holding - will see the opening of Mercure Mandalay Hill Resort in the second quarter of this year and the development of Pullman Yangon Centrepoint and Mandalay Hill Resort MGallery by Sofitel slated to open in 2017 and 2020 respectively. "Pullman, our upscale hotel brand, is designed to cater to the requirements of cosmopolitan, seasoned travelers, as well as meetings and incentive events while MGallery by Sofitel is a collection of high-end boutique hotels, each with its own unique personality and story that are experienced by guests through the architecture, interior design and services," said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels, Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.