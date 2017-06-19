Yangon to Celebrate International Yoga Day

Some 400 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part in a yoga practice in Yangon's People's Park on Wednesday morning to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga. "We aim to promote yoga in Myanmar, which can help improve the health of our people," said Daw Kyi Kyi Lwin, an organizer of the event, adding that it will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and is free to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.