Yangon Govt Bans 66(d) Opposition Signature Campaign Near Military Command
The Yangon divisional government banned a signature campaign organized by journalists to oppose Article 66 of the Telecommunication Law that was going to be held near Yangon Region Military Command, stating that the area was restricted for national security concerns. A letter from the government came after organizers were previously pressured to change the venue to a location in the same township but away from military command.
