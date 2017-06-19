Yangon: A City at Breaking Point

Yangon: A City at Breaking Point

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

As a Yangon native, I have seen the transformation of my city alongside Myanmar's metamorphosis from the Socialist era to the military regime to the quasi-civilian government in 2011 to the present democratically elected administration. While people heartily welcome the latest changes in the country's political landscape, Yangon's people feel uneasy about the unruly urban growth they are now facing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,536 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC