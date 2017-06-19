Yangon: A City at Breaking Point

As a Yangon native, I have seen the transformation of my city alongside Myanmar's metamorphosis from the Socialist era to the military regime to the quasi-civilian government in 2011 to the present democratically elected administration. While people heartily welcome the latest changes in the country's political landscape, Yangon's people feel uneasy about the unruly urban growth they are now facing.

