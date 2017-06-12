Wreckage Of Crashed Myanmar Military ...

Wreckage Of Crashed Myanmar Military Plane Found Under Sea

The wreckage of a crashed Myanmar military plane was found entangled with a fishing net under sea off the country's southern coast, the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services said Thursday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The plane tail with a symbol of number 5820 was found enmeshed with the fishing net of a local vessel 35 meters under sea and 12.07 km west of Dawei city.

Chicago, IL

