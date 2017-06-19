World Bank Arm Defends Mandalay Cement Factory Project Amid Civil Society Opposition
Following an open letter sent to the World Bank's President Jim Kim by a coalition of community-based organizations opposing a proposed plan to support the expansion of a cement plant in Mandalay Region and the coal mine that fuels it, the International Finance Corporation maintains that the project is worthwhile. The open letter was endorsed by 174 organizations, all but two of which are based in Myanmar.
