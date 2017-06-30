UN: Myanmar Must Enable Women's Entry...

UN: Myanmar Must Enable Women's Entry Into the Workforce

Myanmar needs to realize the potential of women and enable their entry into the labor market in order to generate economic growth driven by a "gender dividend," said the United Nations Population Fund on Thursday. The UN said the conclusion was based on the findings from a series of 14 papers from the 2014 Myanmar Population and Housing Census Thematic Report, which examines the total labor force participation rate of both men and women.

Chicago, IL

