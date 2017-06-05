Three Years On, Kin Maung Yin's Work is Still Alive and Vivid

Three years have passed since artist Kin Maung Yin left his colorful world behind, but his creations are still intensely alive among his friends and fans. An art exhibition to commemorate the third anniversary of his death will be held on June 10-12 displaying 60 of his many works-20 on each day of the three-day exhibition-at the Peace Gallery on Maha Bandula Street in Rangoon's Kyauktada Township.

