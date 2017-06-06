Thousands of rodents swarm Myanmar vi...

Thousands of rodents swarm Myanmar villages

YANGON: Thousands of rats have descended on villages on an island in southern Myanmar, a local official said on Tuesday, in what some have taken to be an ill omen of impending disaster. Residents of Haingyi island, one of the larger islands in the Irrawaddy Delta, have been battling the plague of rodents since the critters scurried into their villages over the weekend.

