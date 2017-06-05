Thousands in Myanmar displaced after Chinese rebels' daring raid
Fulilight Hotel, one of the four casinos in Laukkai that was attacked by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army on March 6. Picture: Ann Wang Two months after a surprise raid on Laukkai by armed ethnic-Chinese group the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army , finds the city's usually buzzing casinos quiet. Windows in the four casinos that were targeted are still riddled with bullet holes, others have been replaced by wooden panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC