Thousands in Myanmar displaced after Chinese rebels' daring raid

Fulilight Hotel, one of the four casinos in Laukkai that was attacked by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army on March 6. Picture: Ann Wang Two months after a surprise raid on Laukkai by armed ethnic-Chinese group the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army , finds the city's usually buzzing casinos quiet. Windows in the four casinos that were targeted are still riddled with bullet holes, others have been replaced by wooden panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.