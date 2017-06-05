Thousands in Myanmar displaced after ...

Thousands in Myanmar displaced after Chinese rebels' daring raid

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: South China Morning Post

Fulilight Hotel, one of the four casinos in Laukkai that was attacked by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army on March 6. Picture: Ann Wang Two months after a surprise raid on Laukkai by armed ethnic-Chinese group the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army , finds the city's usually buzzing casinos quiet. Windows in the four casinos that were targeted are still riddled with bullet holes, others have been replaced by wooden panels.

Chicago, IL

