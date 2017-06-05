This Week in Parliament
The Lower House approved discussion of a proposal from lawmaker Dr. San Shwe Win urging the government to establish a national health insurance system to ensure universal health coverage for every citizen. In the Upper House, U Tet Tun Aung of Arakan State Constituency asked if the Union government had a plan to relocate, both in the short and long term, Buddhist Arakanese people from across the state to Arakanese-only villages in Maungdaw and Buthidaung townships, which have a Muslim majority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC