This Week in Parliament

The Lower House approved discussion of a proposal from lawmaker Dr. San Shwe Win urging the government to establish a national health insurance system to ensure universal health coverage for every citizen. In the Upper House, U Tet Tun Aung of Arakan State Constituency asked if the Union government had a plan to relocate, both in the short and long term, Buddhist Arakanese people from across the state to Arakanese-only villages in Maungdaw and Buthidaung townships, which have a Muslim majority.

