They lost their uncle in WWII. Now the pilota s remains are coming home.

Lt. John Dean Armstrong of Hutchinson is no longer on that list, thanks to two of his nieces and their 13-year quest to find their uncle and bring his remains home. Armstrong was a member of the American Volunteer Group known as the Flying Tigers who flew P-40 fighter planes for the Chinese air force in the fight against Japan.

