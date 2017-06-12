The Failed UN Mission in Myanmar

The first read that Renata Lok-Dessallien, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, would be leaving her post prematurely, before the end of the typical five-year term. Internal UN documents prepared for the new UN Secretary-General described the Myanmar office as "glaringly dysfunctional" with "strong tensions" between different parts of the UN system, BBC News reported earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

