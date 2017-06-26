Thailand and Myanmar destroy confisca...

Thailand and Myanmar destroy confiscated drugs

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Thailand and Myanmar burnt confiscated drugs on Monday to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In Myanmar, the confiscated drugs, mainly from Yangon, Rakhine and Ayeyarwady, were worth around $217.94 million.

Chicago, IL

