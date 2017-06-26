Thailand and Myanmar destroy confiscated drugs
Thailand and Myanmar burnt confiscated drugs on Monday to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. In Myanmar, the confiscated drugs, mainly from Yangon, Rakhine and Ayeyarwady, were worth around $217.94 million.
