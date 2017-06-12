Swami Atmasthanandaji Maharaj passes away at the age of 98

Kolkata: People pay their last respects to Swami Atmasthananda Maharaj,President,Ramkrishna Math and Mission and Belur Math who passed away at a city hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after suffering prolonged illness. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math President, Swami Atmasthanandaji Maharaj passed away at a city hospital Sunday after a prolonged illness.

