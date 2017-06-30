Soldier Photographs Reporters at Article 66(d) Hearing

Journalists filed a complaint against a plain-clothed soldier on Friday who was photographing them outside the hearing of a newspaper editor being charged for publishing an article satirizing Myanmar's peace process. The Protecting Committee for Myanmar Journalists filed the complaint against Private Soe Myint Aung of Yangon Military Command at Bahan Police Station under a bill enacted this year that was drafted to restrict state surveillance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.