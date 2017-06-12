Section of tail from missing Myanmar ...

Section of tail from missing Myanmar army plane found, military says

21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A civilian fishing boat found part of the tail section from a Myanmarese army plane that crashed into the Andaman Sea last week with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, the Myanmar military said on Thursday. The military has so far recovered 90 bodies during its search operations and has found the personal belongings of some passengers and crew, as well as several pieces of debris.

Chicago, IL

