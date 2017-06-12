Satirist Released But Detention of Chief Editor Continues in Article 66(d) Case
The Voice Daily's satirical columnist Ko Kyaw Zwa Naing has been officially absolved from defamation charges under Myanmar's controversial Article 66 of the Telecommunications Law, but the publication's chief editor U Kyaw Min Swe was denied bail by a Bahan Township judge on Friday morning. An army official brought charges against the pair for publishing an article in March that satirized the country's armed struggle and peace process.
