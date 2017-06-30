Sacked Factory Workers Plan Yangon Ci...

Sacked Factory Workers Plan Yangon City Hall Protest

Workers from a garment factory in Mingaladon Industrial Zone opposing the firing of more than 400 employees this month will protest outside Yangon City Hall on Saturday. About 1,500 workers of the factory run by Honeys Garment Industry Ltd will join the rally, according to its organizers.

