Report: Burgeoning Market for Methamphetamine in Burma

The methamphetamine market in Burma has remained high, along with other countries in East and Southeast Asia, as seizures of the drug rose steadily between 2006 and 2015, according to a new report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime released Thursday. The report, titled "The challenges of Synthetic Drugs in East and South-East Asia," reviews trends and patterns of amphetamine-type stimulants and new psychoactive substances from 2006 to 2015.

