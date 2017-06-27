Religion Minister Rejects Nationalist...

Religion Minister Rejects Nationalists' Criticism, Intends to 'Purify' Buddhism in Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Myanmar's religious affairs minister U Aung Ko rejected calls for his resignation from nationalists, including monks, accusing him of favoring Islam over Buddhism in the country and said he intended to "purify" Buddhism. "My position is not appointed by [the protesters], but by the leader democratically elected by the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC