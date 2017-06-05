Rangoon Govt Allegedly Reneges on Lan...

Rangoon Govt Allegedly Reneges on Land Agreement

Saturday Jun 3

Local businessman Micheal Kyaw Myint accused Rangoon Chief Minister U Phyo Min Thein of violating a land agreement with farmers over nine acres in North Dagon Township. Micheal Kyaw Myint, a former Karen National Liberation Army - Peace Council member, and high school teacher Daw Chaw Kay Khaing held a press conference in Tamwe Township on Friday over the regional government deciding to allow private construction company Myanmar V-Pile to develop high-rises on land that they claim is rightfully owned by farmer U Ohn Han.

Chicago, IL

