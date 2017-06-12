'Psycho Zero'-Myanmar's First Zero-Budget Movie?

When a group of local independent filmmakers wanted to disprove a widely accepted notion in Myanmar that a quality film must, by necessity, be expensive and use good equipment, they did not just make one film, but 14 short films on a total budget of zero. Supposedly the first of its kind in Myanmar, the omnibus film called "Psycho Zero" is a collection of 14 short films under the same theme, directed by 14 different independent filmmakers.

