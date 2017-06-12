Policeman in Bogale Township Charged ...

Policeman in Bogale Township Charged Under Monogamy Law

A police sub-lieutenant in Bogale Township was detained on Tuesday after his second wife filed a complaint under the Monogamy Law. Police sub-lieutenant Nyi Nyi Aung dated a government teacher in the township.

