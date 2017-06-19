Outgoing ICRC Head Weighs in On Progress, Challenges in Myanmar

Outgoing head of the Myanmar delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross Jurg Montani has emphasized progress made in recent months regarding improved humanitarian access to conflict affected areas. At a press briefing on Thursday at the ICRC office in Yangon, Montani, who is set to finish his four-year duty at the end of June, cited the organization's growing operations in northeastern Myanmar as a success, adding that the organization was now able to work in civilian hospitals in Laiza and Mai Ja Yang in the Kachin Independence Army-controlled areas of Kachin State.

