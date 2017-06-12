Nowhere to Go For Yangon Squatters Driven Out for New 'Eco Green City'

A mother of two small children, Daw Tin Mar Win gazed on as a group of men demolished her bamboo thatched house with chainsaws, and cut down the mango trees that had surrounded it. On Monday, nearly 400 tenants saw their shelters destroyed by authorities who deemed them " landlord squatters "-local property owners who unlawfully-and often unknowingly-purchase and then live on, government land.

