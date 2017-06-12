New Project To Improve Myanmar's Resilience To Natural Disasters

Myanmar will implement a disaster risk management project financed by the World Bank to improve resilience to natural disasters and strengthen aging infrastructure in the Yangon region, China's Xinhua news agency reported, citing official media. The Myanmar Southeast Asia Disaster Risk Management Project will contribute US$116 million in efforts to reduce the impact of flooding, improve resilience of selected public facilities against earthquakes in Yangon and strengthen the country's capacity to respond natural disasters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.