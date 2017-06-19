Nationalists Renew Protest Against Re...

Nationalists Renew Protest Against Religion Minister

Nationalists gathered in Myanmar's two biggest cities to call for the resignation of the religious affairs minister U Aung Ko on Sunday. The protesters in Mandalay and Yangon were rallying as they said the government had ignored the list of demands they laid out at a demonstration in Naypyitaw last month.

