Namhsan Locals Flee Myanmar Army Arrests

Some 200 people from Manlan village in northern Shan State's Namhsan Township have fled to Lashio Township amid claims the Myanmar Army are interrogating and arresting locals for alleged connections with the Ta'ang National Liberation Army . A local man died during questioning by the Myanmar Army, according to one resident who asked for anonymity, adding that at least seven people had been arrested.

Chicago, IL

