Myanmar's Muslims mark Ramadan out in the cold

Dozens of Muslims stand in line at a mosque under umbrellas during a monsoon downpour in Yangon waiting for a small portion of rice and curry to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. YANGON: Huddled under umbrellas to escape a thundering monsoon downpour, dozens of Muslims stood in line at a Yangon mosque for a small portion of rice and curry to break their Ramadan fast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.