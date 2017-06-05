Myanmar's edible birds nest industry comes home to roost

Long considered the reserve of China's wealthy elite, who ate them during lavish banquets, dishes made from birds nest are in increasing demand from middle-class consumers. AFP/Ye Aung Thu Bokpyin, MYANMAR: The cries of amorous swiftlets echo around the dark room, an unlikely gold mine for traders in southern Myanmar who are cashing in on rising demand for the edible nests from China's growing middle class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.