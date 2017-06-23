Myanmar to host 3rd Asia-Pacific wate...

Myanmar to host 3rd Asia-Pacific water forum

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar will host the 3rd Asia-Pacific Water forum in Nay Pyi Taw on Dec. 11-12 to seek ways of management of water resources, Myanmar News Agency reported Friday. Vice President U Henry Van Thio, who is also Chairman of the National Water Resources Committee, called for support of the work of the committee in continuing the rain water harvesting, mitigating flooding and inundation, and controlling water pollution.

