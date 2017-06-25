Myanmar to hold peace music festival ...

Myanmar to hold peace music festival to support national reconciliation

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar is making preparations for a nationwide and months-long Peace Music Festival starting the first week of July to support the country's national reconciliation and peace efforts, a statement of the Myanmar Radio and Television said Sunday. The Peace Music Festival, jointly organized by the MRTV, Forever Group and Shwe Than Lwin Co, comprises singing competitions for the best peace-related songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,480 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC