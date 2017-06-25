Myanmar to hold peace music festival to support national reconciliation
Myanmar is making preparations for a nationwide and months-long Peace Music Festival starting the first week of July to support the country's national reconciliation and peace efforts, a statement of the Myanmar Radio and Television said Sunday. The Peace Music Festival, jointly organized by the MRTV, Forever Group and Shwe Than Lwin Co, comprises singing competitions for the best peace-related songs.
