Myanmar to arrest 18 key drug fugitives

Wednesday Read more: Bangkok Post

Sirinya Sidthichai, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board , shakes hands with Myanmar police chief Pol Brig Gen Aung Win Oo after their meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday. Myanmar will arrest 18 major drug fugitives while seeking Thai development projects to end drug production among its border people, according to the narcotics control chief.

