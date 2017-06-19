Myanmar, Thailand torch $1 billion of...

Myanmar, Thailand torch $1 billion of seized drugs

PIC: Myanmar police walk near the site where confiscated drugs were burnt to commemorate World Anti-Drugs Day on the outskirts of Yangon on Monday. Myanmar and Thailand started torching nearly $1 billion worth of seized narcotics on Monday, a defiant show of force as law enforcement struggles to stem the rising flow of drugs in the region.

