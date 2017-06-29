Myanmar, South Africa vow to promote ...

Myanmar, South Africa vow to promote bilateral trade

Myanmar and South Africa have vowed to promote bilateral trade and a memorandum of understanding between key business organizations of the two countries will be signed, an official report said Thursday. The decision of signing the MoU came after talks between U Zaw Win Min, president of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry , and Geoffery Doidge, the South African ambassador to Thailand, according to a statement of the UMFCCI.

Chicago, IL

