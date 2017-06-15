Myanmar should address systemic viola...

Myanmar should address systemic violations, cooperate with UN Fact-finding Mission

21 hrs ago

The challenges the government of Myanmar faces in ensuring that the human rights of everyone in the country are respected and protected means overcoming a long history of oppressive military rule. Yet the authorities continue to arrest and prosecute those who criticize the government and the military under the now-infamous section 66 of the Telecommunications Act.

Chicago, IL

