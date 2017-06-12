Myanmar ship recovers black box from crashed plane

A Myanmar ship has retrieved the black box of a plane that crashed into the Andaman Sea with 122 people on board, the army said Sunday, raising hopes of discovering the cause of the tragedy. The military aircraft plunged into the sea during a routine flight from the southern city of Myeik to Yangon on June 7. Navy vessels and fishing trawlers have so far recovered 92 bodies plus some pieces of plane debris from off the coast of the southern town of Dawei.

