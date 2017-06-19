Myanmar sentences 'exorcist' to death...

Myanmar sentences 'exorcist' to death for child murders

Tun Naing previously told reporters he had been possessed by a 'dark spirit' when he attacked the children. YANGON: A self-proclaimed sorcerer was sentenced to death by a Yangon court on Tuesday for killing three children in an exorcism ritual he believed would banish evil spirits that possessed them.

