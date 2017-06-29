Myanmar says it will refuse entry to ...

Myanmar says it will refuse entry to UN investigators probing Rohingya abuses

Myanmar will refuse entry to members of a United Nations probe focusing on allegations of killings, rape and torture by security forces against Rohingya Muslims, an official said on Friday. Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi gives a speech at the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, Sweden June 13, 2017.

