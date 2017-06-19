Myanmar Rock Stars Arrested After Alleged Late-Night Violence

Two well-known rock stars, Htoo El Lynn and Cobra, were arrested by police after they allegedly physically assaulted a taxi driver and a woman on the corner of U Wisara and Shwedagon Pagoda roads in Yangon on Thursday night, according to Yangon Police. The police report stated Soe Hlaing Shein and Nay Lin Thin-the real names of Htoo El Lynn and Cobra, respectively-were swearing at residents when police arrived, and were arrested for possession of an axe.

