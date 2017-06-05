Myanmar protest for journalistic free...

Myanmar protest for journalistic freedom underway

Thursday

Fired-up journalists displaying 'Freedom of the Press' armbands rally in the rain in opposition of a telecommunications law, possibly foreshadowing a larger public awareness movement. Hla Phone, who received two years jail at Insein prison under the telecommunications law since November 2016, talks to journalists as he was released from Insein prison Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar.

