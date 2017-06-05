Myanmar police arrest journalists over satirical story

YANGON, Myanmar - Police in Myanmar have arrested a newspaper's chief editor and a columnist for allegedly defaming the military by publishing an article mocking its role in the country's efforts to reach a peace agreement with fractious minority groups, one of their lawyers said Monday. The lawyer for The Voice Daily editor Kyaw Min Swe said that the two were not released after being called in for questioning Friday over a lawsuit filed by the military under the country's Telecommunications Law.

