Myanmar navy ship, fishermen find bod...

Myanmar navy ship, fishermen find bodies in search for plane

Thursday

A soldier weathers monsoon rain as bodies are recovered of the waters off San Hlan village, in Laung Lone township, southern Myanmar, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Fishermen have joined navy and air force personnel in recovering bodies and aircraft parts from the sea off Myanmar, where a military plane carrying 122 people including 15 children crashed a day earlier.

