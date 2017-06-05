Myanmar military plane carrying over 100 crashes in sea: Official
This file photo taken on Aug 5, 2015 shows a Myanmar Air Force Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft being unloaded at Sittwe airport in Rakhine state, similar to the aircraft carrying over 100 people that went missing between the southern city of Myeik and Yangon on Jun 7, 2017. YANGON: Debris from a Myanmar military plane carrying 104 people was found in the Andaman Sea, an official said on Wednesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC