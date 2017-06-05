Myanmar military aircraft missing aft...

Myanmar military aircraft missing after losing communication: military

Yesterday

A Myanmar army aircraft went missing on a domestic flight on Wednesday, the military said in a statement on its official Facebook page. It did not specify how many people were on board.

Chicago, IL

