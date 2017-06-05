Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities

Three female suspects wanted for the grisly murder of a karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen's Khao Suan Kwang district have been arrested and handed over to the Thai authorities. The three suspects -- Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, 24, Kawita "Earn" Ratchada, 25, and Apiwan "Jae" Sattayabundit, 28, who allegedly killed 22-year-old Warisara Klinjui in Khon Kaen on May 23 -- were handed over to the Thai authorities on Saturday night in the middle of the first bridge across the Sai River between the immigration offices of Myanmar and Thailand.

