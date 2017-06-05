Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murde...

Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Bangkok Post

Three female suspects wanted for the grisly murder of a karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen's Khao Suan Kwang district have been arrested and handed over to the Thai authorities. The three suspects -- Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, 24, Kawita "Earn" Ratchada, 25, and Apiwan "Jae" Sattayabundit, 28, who allegedly killed 22-year-old Warisara Klinjui in Khon Kaen on May 23 -- were handed over to the Thai authorities on Saturday night in the middle of the first bridge across the Sai River between the immigration offices of Myanmar and Thailand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC