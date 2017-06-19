Myanmar Graduate Out To Change Fate O...

Myanmar Graduate Out To Change Fate Of Rohingyas Via Education

June 20

By Amirul Mohd Sajadi KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 -- Not being able to see the ongoing misery of the Rohingya Muslim ethnic group in the country, a former Myanmar university graduate has taken the initiative to teach English to Rohingya refugee children. Having graduated with a Degree in Language Studies from the University of Sittwe, Myanmar, Muhammad Amin Nurul Hoque, a Rohingya refugee, is confident that only with education can their plight be changed.

