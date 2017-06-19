Myanmar court gives exorcist death fo...

Myanmar court gives exorcist death for killing 3 children

Read more: SFGate

In this Nov. 18, 2016, photo, self-styled exorcist Tun Naing, center, arrives at a district court t in Thanlyin township, south of Yangon, Myanmar. The court has sentenced Tun Naig to death for killing three children during a ritual he carried out after telling their parents their offspring were possessed by evil spirits.



