Myanmar burns 25 kinds of seized narcotic drugs
Myanmar authorities ceremonially burned 25 kinds of seized narcotic drugs in Yangon on Monday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. According to Yangon Region Police Chief Win Naing, the 25 kinds of narcotic drugs put on fire included those confiscated in Yangon, Tanintharyi, Bago, Ayeyawaddy, Rakhine, Mon and Kayin regions and states as well as Number 1 Border Guard Force and expressway security force.
