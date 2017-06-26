Myanmar burns 25 kinds of seized narc...

Myanmar burns 25 kinds of seized narcotic drugs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar authorities ceremonially burned 25 kinds of seized narcotic drugs in Yangon on Monday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. According to Yangon Region Police Chief Win Naing, the 25 kinds of narcotic drugs put on fire included those confiscated in Yangon, Tanintharyi, Bago, Ayeyawaddy, Rakhine, Mon and Kayin regions and states as well as Number 1 Border Guard Force and expressway security force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC